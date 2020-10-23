Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

8 medical buses arrive in Amkola rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 October 2020, 14:21
8 medical buses arrive in Amkola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 8 bus mobile complexes have been delivered to Akmola region, Sulena Ilyasova, head of the regional health office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Ilyasova, the off-road medical buses are set to head to the region’s districts. They have necessary equipment to provide medical checks to rural population, including to those need to undergo X-ray or ultrasound examination.

Such medical buses make it convenient for rural people undergo examinations, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, 24 domestically manufactured medical buses have been given to district hospitals of the four northern regions of the country.

The bus includes 7 specialized rooms each equipped with digital devices, they are a reception room, GP’s zone, testing zone, pharmacy, functional testing zone, obstetrical-gynaecology’s room, and radiation diagnostics’ room.


Akmola region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10