Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    8 killed in Uganda mudslides

    19 February 2021, 17:58

    KAMPALA. KAZINFORM - Eight people were killed and three others injured on Thursday in mudslides caused by heavy downpours in the western Ugandan district of Buhweju, police said, Xinhua reports.

    Martial Tumusiime, regional police spokesman for Greater Bushenyi, a bordering district, told Xinhua by telephone on Friday that seven people were killed on the spot while the eighth person died in a nearby health center.

    The three injured were rushed to nearby health centers for treatment.

    Tumusiime said the dead included four members of the same family.

    «They were taking shelter from one house after it started raining heavily. Unfortunately, the house was swept by mudslides,» he said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future