8 killed, 32 injured in south Pakistan's road accident
17 August 2022 07:41

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Eight people were killed and 32 others were injured when a passenger coaster turned turtle in Pakistan's south Sindh province on Tuesday, local reports said, Xinhua reports.

The incident happened when the vehicle's driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn shortly before reaching the toll plaza in the Sukkur district of the province, the reports said.

The van fell into a ditch after going out of the driver's control, which resulted in fatalities and serious injuries to the passengers.

The wounded commuters were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The deceased included four women and two kids. They were on their way to Sindh's capital city Karachi from the country's north Swat district, the reports said.

Several passengers got stranded in the van after the accident, and personnel from the Pakistani army were called in to rescue them, the reports added.


Photo: chinaview.cn

