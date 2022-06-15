Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    8 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    15 June 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eight people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Four people made fully recovery from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, two people in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and two more in Karaganda region.

    Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,292,105 people beat COVID-19.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 13 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran