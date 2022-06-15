Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

8 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2022, 11:15
8 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eight people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Four people made fully recovery from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, two people in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and two more in Karaganda region.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,292,105 people beat COVID-19.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 13 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes