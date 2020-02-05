Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    8 Kazakhstanis evacuated from Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan

    5 February 2020, 15:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eight more Kazakhstanis were airlifted from Wuhan by Russian and Uzbekistani charter planes at the request of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Five Kazakhs are to be kept in Tashkent in the two-week quarantine, another three are to stay in Tyumen.

    Among those evacuated there is a student of the Yangtze University who earlier wasn’t allowed to board the plane by Chinese epidemiological services due to fever.

    All the nationals of Kazakhstan underwent additional screening at the airport. No one had a fever or any symptoms of coronavirus.

    As earlier reported, on February 3 Kazakhstan evacuated its 83 nationals, including 80 students from Wuhan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Russia Uzbekistan Kazakhstan China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning