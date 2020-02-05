Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8 Kazakhstanis evacuated from Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 February 2020, 15:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eight more Kazakhstanis were airlifted from Wuhan by Russian and Uzbekistani charter planes at the request of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Five Kazakhs are to be kept in Tashkent in the two-week quarantine, another three are to stay in Tyumen.

Among those evacuated there is a student of the Yangtze University who earlier wasn’t allowed to board the plane by Chinese epidemiological services due to fever.

All the nationals of Kazakhstan underwent additional screening at the airport. No one had a fever or any symptoms of coronavirus.

As earlier reported, on February 3 Kazakhstan evacuated its 83 nationals, including 80 students from Wuhan.


Coronavirus   Russia    Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan   China  
