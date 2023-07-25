Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    8 Kazakhstani athletes to vie at World Athletics Championships 2023

    25 July 2023, 16:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Eight athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the World Athletics Championships set to be held in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan has revealed its roster for the World Athletics Championships. Representing the country will be Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui (5,000m, 10,000m race), Daisy Jepkemei (3,000m hurdles race), Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (high jump), Kristina Ovchinnikova (high jump), Elizaveta Matveeva (high jump), Zhanna Mamazhanova (marathon), Galina Yakusheva (35km race walk), and David Yefremov (100m hurdles).

    The World Athletics Championships will be held from 19-27 August 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin reaches final at FISU World University Games
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target