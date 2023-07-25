8 Kazakhstani athletes to vie at World Athletics Championships 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Eight athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the World Athletics Championships set to be held in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan has revealed its roster for the World Athletics Championships. Representing the country will be Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui (5,000m, 10,000m race), Daisy Jepkemei (3,000m hurdles race), Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (high jump), Kristina Ovchinnikova (high jump), Elizaveta Matveeva (high jump), Zhanna Mamazhanova (marathon), Galina Yakusheva (35km race walk), and David Yefremov (100m hurdles).

The World Athletics Championships will be held from 19-27 August 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.