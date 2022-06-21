8 Kazakh rgns to brace for heatwave and thunderstorms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for a number of Kazakh regions for June 22, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the north and east of North Kazakhstan region on June 22-23. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to reach 23-28mps in most parts at daytime on June 22, 25mps in the east on June 23. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls at daytime on June 22, and at night on June 23. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted to gust up to 23-28mps at daytime on June 22.

The north and east of Karaganda region are to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward at daytime on June 22. 38 degrees Celsius temperatures are to linger in the south at daytime. Karaganda city is to see 18mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward during the day on June 22. Zhezkazgan city is to brace for 36-38 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.

The northeast of West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls on June 22. Southeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime is predicted. 37 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the southwest of the region during the day. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southeasterly wind will gust up to 18mps at daytime.

Kyzylorda region is to see temperatures rise 40 degrees Celsius during the day. High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of the region and Kyzylorda city.

Almaty region is to expect 36 degrees Celsius temperatures in the north and east at daytime. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the south, east, and mountainous areas of the region at daytime. Taldykorgan city is to brace for 36 degrees Ceslisus temperatures.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see thunderstorms and squalls during the day on June 22. Easterly wind reaching 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted.

The north, south, and center of Mangistau region are to expect dust tides on June 22. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north, south, and center of the region. The greater part of the region is to brace for 40 degrees Celsius heatwave at daytime.

The north, east, and center of Aktobe region are to see thunderstorms during the day on June 22. Northwesterly wind turning southwestward is predicted to gust up to 18mps in the north at daytime. Aktobe city is to expect thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning on June 22.



