8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s most polluted cities are to reduce their air pollution levels to medium by 2025, Aidar Abdualiyev, acting chairman of the Committee on environmental regulation and control of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Abdualiyev said that there are eight highly polluted cities in Kazakhstan, including Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Temirtau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Balkhash, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

He went on to say that as part of the Hearing State concept, the Ministry and akimats of cities and regions developed the roadmaps to address environmental issues of the regions, providing for 485 measures in 2020. As of today, the measures are 33% complete.

According to the acting chairman of the Committee, the measures, set to be completed by 2025, allow for lowering the air pollution index in eight cities from high to medium, construction of seven sewage treatment facilities, reconstruction and modernization of 12 older sewerage treatment facilities, construction of 24 new landfills, and remediation and elimination of five overflowing landfills.



