    8 Iranians die due to COVID-19 in past 24 hours

    14 July 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,464 with 8 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

    5,234 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 645 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    5,234 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 645 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,066,475 patients out of a total of 7,265,251 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    413 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 64,697,187 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,056,675 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 28,198010 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

