8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters

ULSAN. KAZINFORM Eight people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a refinery owned by S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, in the southeastern city of Ulsan, firefighters said.

Fire authorities said they received a report of the explosion in the S-Oil refinery at Onsan industrial park in the industrial city, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8:52 p.m., Yonhap reports.

According to officials, eight people at the refinery were injured, of which seven were employees of a subcontractor company. Of the injured, six were seriously wounded.

Authorities said the explosion occurred while workers were testing the facility's alkylation processing unit following a regular maintenance procedure. According to witnesses, the blast was also felt in nearby buildings.

Firefighters have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas, and have mobilized 39 fire trucks to contain the blaze.