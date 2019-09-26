Go to the main site
    8 injured in multiple-vehicle collision in Almaty

    26 September 2019, 13:56

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Eight people got injuries in a road accident involving a bus and five cars, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident occurred September 25 at 10:40pm in Zhetyssu district of Almaty city.

    According to the municipal police department, driver of BMW car (1996) collided with an unidentified car on Ryskulov Avenue while trying to change the lane. Then, he crossed into the oncoming lane where he smashed into Toyota driven by a man born in 1985 and into a LiAZ bus and then into two Toyota Camry cars.

    Eight people including an 8-year-old child got injuries as a result of the accident.

    An investigation is underway.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

