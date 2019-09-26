Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

8 injured in multiple-vehicle collision in Almaty

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 September 2019, 13:56
8 injured in multiple-vehicle collision in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Eight people got injuries in a road accident involving a bus and five cars, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred September 25 at 10:40pm in Zhetyssu district of Almaty city.

According to the municipal police department, driver of BMW car (1996) collided with an unidentified car on Ryskulov Avenue while trying to change the lane. Then, he crossed into the oncoming lane where he smashed into Toyota driven by a man born in 1985 and into a LiAZ bus and then into two Toyota Camry cars.

Eight people including an 8-year-old child got injuries as a result of the accident.

An investigation is underway.

Almaty   Road accidents  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires