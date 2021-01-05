Go to the main site
    8 districts in N Kazakhstan report new coronavirus cases

    5 January 2021, 13:50

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 57 new coronavirus cases were detected in North Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    24 out of 57 had no clinical symports of the infection. The most cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk Coronavirus cases were registered also at Mamlyutka, Taiyunsha, Zhambyl, Yessil, Aiyrtau, Zhumabayev, Kyzylzhar and Ualikhanov districts.

    There are four PCR laboratories in the region. 213,216 PCR tests were conducted at large, 4% were tested positive. 725 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours.

    8,856 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the region so far, 8,101 recovered.

    The region remains now in the ‘yellow’ zone.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

