Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    8 children injured as bus collides with truck in E Kazakhstan rgn

    27 February 2020, 11:22

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A bus collided with a truck in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    53 passengers including 46 children were onboard the bus. The children were heading to Shemonaikha district to partake in a sports event. Eight children have been injured. They were admitted to a nearest hospital.

    The traffic accident occurred on February 27 near Praporschikovo village. According to preliminary data, a Howo truck’s driver drove into a contraflow lane and collided with the bus. The investigation is underway.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    East Kazakhstan region Road accidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea