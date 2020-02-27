Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8 children injured as bus collides with truck in E Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 February 2020, 11:22
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A bus collided with a truck in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

53 passengers including 46 children were onboard the bus. The children were heading to Shemonaikha district to partake in a sports event. Eight children have been injured. They were admitted to a nearest hospital.

The traffic accident occurred on February 27 near Praporschikovo village. According to preliminary data, a Howo truck’s driver drove into a contraflow lane and collided with the bus. The investigation is underway.


East Kazakhstan region    Road accidents  
