Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    8 at Almaty polling stations tested positive for COVID-19

    7 January 2021, 14:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Eight members of the observation commissions at polling stations in Almaty were tested positive for COVID-19, chief state sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin told a briefing, Kazinform reports.

    People work at polling stations 24 hours a day. Since January 5 this year there were tested 5,840 for coronavirus in Almaty. 8 of them were tested positive.

    Besides, mass media representatives to cover elections should not undergo PCR tests for they will not stay at voting stations all around the day.

    He also voiced the coronavirus development forecast for this January. For the past seven days 700 coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty. In his opinion the forecast for January remains unfavorable.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Elections
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region