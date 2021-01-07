Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8 at Almaty polling stations tested positive for COVID-19

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2021, 14:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Eight members of the observation commissions at polling stations in Almaty were tested positive for COVID-19, chief state sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin told a briefing, Kazinform reports.

People work at polling stations 24 hours a day. Since January 5 this year there were tested 5,840 for coronavirus in Almaty. 8 of them were tested positive.

Besides, mass media representatives to cover elections should not undergo PCR tests for they will not stay at voting stations all around the day.

He also voiced the coronavirus development forecast for this January. For the past seven days 700 coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty. In his opinion the forecast for January remains unfavorable.


