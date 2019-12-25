8 AIFC employees selected for Presidential Youth Personnel Pool

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 300 candidates were selected from 13 thousand people from all over Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Astana International Financial Center.

According to the results, 8 AIFC employees are enrolled in the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve.

The AIFC, created on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, operates to improve the quality of human capital in the country. The Astana International Financial Centre is a unique hub on the map of the financial world that brings together the best practices and opportunities offered by similar institutions around the globe – from New York City and London to Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Today the personnel reserve of specialists for companies registered in the AIFC is 10,000 people. In the current year 2642 specialists have been retrained on the basis of the bureau.



