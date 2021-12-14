Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8.8 mln get coronavirus vaccine 1st jab in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 December 2021, 09:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government sitting how many Kazakhstanis have already been vaccinated as of today, Kazinform reports.

Over 8,8 mln people that is 77.8% of eligible population were administered the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while over 8.3 mln that is 72.9% of eligible adults have fully completed the vaccination cycle. He stressed that 47.6% of the country’s total population received the 1st shot, while 43.8% received both shots.

As earlier reported, over the past 2 weeks the number of coronavirus cases decreased by 31%. Kazakhstan reported 980,372 coronavirus positive and 83,437 coronavirus negative cases. Over 96% of patients have recovered.

He noted that reproductive number stands at 0.89 reducing by 1.2 times as compared to August.


