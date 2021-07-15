Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

8,473 get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Shymkent in single day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 July 2021, 13:00
8,473 get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Shymkent in single day

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Shymkent, including 130 asymptomatic, Kazinform reports.

109 were hospitalized, 207 under home quarantine. As of now 1,346 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals.

Besides, 8,473 people were given the vaccine against coronavirus in the past 24 hours (4,969 received the 1st component and 3,993 the 2nd). Since the beginning of the vaccination drive some 330,323 were administered the vaccine, including 202,020 fully vaccinated.

The epidemiological situation is getting worse so heath workers urge to strictly observe sanitary and quarantine requirements.


Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022