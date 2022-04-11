8,168 thou women and teenagers get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 8,168 pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 8,168 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region. Of these, 384 are pregnant women, 3,242 are nursing mothers and 4,194 are teenagers at the age of 12 to 18.

It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

Earlier it was reported that Atyrau region has reported the lowest number of people with COVID-19 under outpatient treatment.



