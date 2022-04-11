Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    8,168 thou women and teenagers get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau rgn

    11 April 2022, 22:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 8,168 pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 8,168 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region. Of these, 384 are pregnant women, 3,242 are nursing mothers and 4,194 are teenagers at the age of 12 to 18.

    It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

    Earlier it was reported that Atyrau region has reported the lowest number of people with COVID-19 under outpatient treatment.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region