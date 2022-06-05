Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8,030,739 people voted in referendum in Kazakhstan - preliminary data

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 June 2022, 22:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the preliminary data, 8,030,739 citizens of Kazakhstan received ballots in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution, Secretary of the Central Commission for the Referendum Mukhtar Yerman said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Commission, as of 10:00 pm Nur-Sultan time the voting was completed in all regions of the country and at 25 overseas polling stations. Voting is still ongoing at 40 sites at the representative office of Kazakhstan in foreign countries.

As the preliminary data submitted by the commissions of the regions, cities of national significance, and capital reads, the voter turnout according to regions and cities is as follows: Akmola region - 73.81%, Aktobe region 58.06%, Almaty region - 72.83%, Atyrau region - 67.68%, West Kazakhstan region - 69.37%, Zhambyl region - 69.59%, Karaganda region - 77.39%, Kostanay region - 72.28%, Kyzylorda region - 79.89%, Mangistau region - 61.19%, Pavlodar region - 75.53%, North Kazakhstan region - 75.49%, Turkestan region - 80.66%, East Kazakhstan region - 77.49%, Nur-Sultan city - 57.06%, Almaty city - 33.30%, and Shymkent city - 72.53%

As Yerman said, in total, 11,732,699 people were enlisted among those eligible to vote in the referendum. Of those, 8,030,739 citizens have so far received their ballots or 68.44% of those voting.

The Central Commission for the Referendum began the vote counting process.


