    8,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Atyrau

    9 April 2021, 14:21

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination is still underway in Atyrau region. Another batch of the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to the region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional healthcare department said in a statement that another batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to the region on April 9. 8,000 doses of the vaccine are to be distribution among the vaccination rooms in Atyrau region. The vaccine will be transported to rural areas of the region in specially designed freezers.

    6,708 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine from February 1 till April 8. The second dose of the vaccine was administered to 2,570 people.

    Earlier it was reported that mass vaccination kicked off in Atyrau region on April 3. Any resident of the region can get inoculated against the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

