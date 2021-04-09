Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

8,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Atyrau

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2021, 14:21
8,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination is still underway in Atyrau region. Another batch of the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to the region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that another batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to the region on April 9. 8,000 doses of the vaccine are to be distribution among the vaccination rooms in Atyrau region. The vaccine will be transported to rural areas of the region in specially designed freezers.

6,708 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine from February 1 till April 8. The second dose of the vaccine was administered to 2,570 people.

Earlier it was reported that mass vaccination kicked off in Atyrau region on April 3. Any resident of the region can get inoculated against the coronavirus infection.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan