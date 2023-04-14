Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    7yo daughter of former Kazakh militant repatriated from Syria to Kazakhstan

    14 April 2023, 14:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee together with the relevant state authorities and foreign partners continues repatriating Kazakhstani nationals from the terrorist activity areas, Kazinform reports.

    As the press office of the National Security Service informed, a 7-year-old girl, daughter of former Kazakh militant, was brought from Syria to Kazakhstan on March 11.

    «The humanitarian operation on her evacuation has lasted for 6 months. The girl was accommodated in Astana-based Children’s Support Center, and her psychological condition is estimated as satisfactory. The child is undergoing a medical examination. The work on her adaptation and rehabilitation is underway. In the nearest time she will be handed over to her foster family,» the NSC press service says.

    As per the data provided, 518 underage children including 34 orphans have been brought to Kazakhstan from terrorist activity areas.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Security Kazakhstan Syria
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9