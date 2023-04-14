7yo daughter of former Kazakh militant repatriated from Syria to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee together with the relevant state authorities and foreign partners continues repatriating Kazakhstani nationals from the terrorist activity areas, Kazinform reports.

As the press office of the National Security Service informed, a 7-year-old girl, daughter of former Kazakh militant, was brought from Syria to Kazakhstan on March 11.

«The humanitarian operation on her evacuation has lasted for 6 months. The girl was accommodated in Astana-based Children’s Support Center, and her psychological condition is estimated as satisfactory. The child is undergoing a medical examination. The work on her adaptation and rehabilitation is underway. In the nearest time she will be handed over to her foster family,» the NSC press service says.

As per the data provided, 518 underage children including 34 orphans have been brought to Kazakhstan from terrorist activity areas.



