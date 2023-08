7yo boy survives vicious dog attack

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Doctors saved the life of a seven-year-old boy after being mauled by an off-leash dog in Karatau town, Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

The unconscious boy was rushed to hospital with severe injuries. The child has undergone a complex operation.

The boy remains in hospital, but his condition is improving.

The local phycologists also help him recover.