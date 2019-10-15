7th Turkic Council Summit kicks off in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) has kicked off in the capital of Azerbaijan Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is being attended by heads of the member-states including President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. Besides, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev partakes in the summit for the first time ever as the country gained full membership in the Turkic Council.

Moreover, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also participating in the summit.

The Turkic Council was established on Oct.3, 2009 in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of full cooperation between member states.

Since its establishment six meetings of the council have been held.

It should be noted that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council was held in Baku on October 14.