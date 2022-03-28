Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7th repatriation flight carrying Kazakhstani evacuees from Ukraine takes off from Poland

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2022, 20:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The seventh repatriation from the Polish city of Katowice to Kazakhstan with Kazakhstani evacuees from Ukraine on board took off, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

«The seventh repatriation flight from the Polish city of Katowice to Kazakhstan took off at 7:44 pm Nur-Sultan time on March 28. It is to land in Almaty city. The place carries 53 passengers. In total, 900 nationals of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Ukraine, of whom 743 were returned on reparation planes,» said the Ministry in a statement.

Notably, on March 28 the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry conducted a special flight carrying another batch of humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine from Almaty to the Polish city of Katowice.

