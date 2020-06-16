Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    7th COVID-19 infected woman gives birth in Atyrau

    16 June 2020, 17:04

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The seventh case when a COVID-19 infected woman has given birth to a healthy baby has been reported in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent cites the regional communications service.

    The regional perinatal center has provided necessary obstetric care to the woman. After being tested for the coronavirus infection, the newborn has been taken to a hospital ward. The baby is 52 cm tall and weighs 3 kilos 394 grams. Both mother and child are doing well, necessary treatment will be provided to the woman.

    Notably, the region previously saw six such cases, of whom four are still receiving treatment, two have recovered and have been discharged.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan