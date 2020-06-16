Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

7th COVID-19 infected woman gives birth in Atyrau

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2020, 17:04
7th COVID-19 infected woman gives birth in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The seventh case when a COVID-19 infected woman has given birth to a healthy baby has been reported in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent cites the regional communications service.

The regional perinatal center has provided necessary obstetric care to the woman. After being tested for the coronavirus infection, the newborn has been taken to a hospital ward. The baby is 52 cm tall and weighs 3 kilos 394 grams. Both mother and child are doing well, necessary treatment will be provided to the woman.

Notably, the region previously saw six such cases, of whom four are still receiving treatment, two have recovered and have been discharged.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA