Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is held in a difficult condition – President

    13 September 2022, 20:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed heartfelt gratitude to Pope Francis for his visit to Kazakhstan during their meeting at the airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazijnform cites Akorda.

    At the meeting, Kazakh President Tokayev stressed the historic importance of the event.

    «Your participation in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is the event of high significance. Your personal attendance will contribute greatly to the final success of the forum held in a very difficult condition in the modern world, I’d say, in a crisis condition,» said the Kazakh President.



    Фото: akorda.kz



    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad