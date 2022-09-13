Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is held in a difficult condition – President
13 September 2022, 20:24

7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is held in a difficult condition – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed heartfelt gratitude to Pope Francis for his visit to Kazakhstan during their meeting at the airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazijnform cites Akorda.

At the meeting, Kazakh President Tokayev stressed the historic importance of the event.

«Your participation in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is the event of high significance. Your personal attendance will contribute greatly to the final success of the forum held in a very difficult condition in the modern world, I’d say, in a crisis condition,» said the Kazakh President.



Фото: akorda.kz



