Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    798 new COVID-19 cases, 3,495 vaccinated in Almaty city in past day

    19 July 2021, 13:54

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 798 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 92 symptomless cases, have been recorded in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the public healthcare department of the city, 299 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Presently, 2,878 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious facilities of the city. Of these, 178 are in intensive care units and 29 are on life support.

    652,718 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccine since February 1 through July 18. 3,495 people have been inoculated in the past day alone.

    Of 652,718, 93,376 of those vaccinated are aged 60 and more.

    There are 212 vaccination rooms across Almaty city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region