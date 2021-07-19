Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
798 new COVID-19 cases, 3,495 vaccinated in Almaty city in past day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 July 2021, 13:54
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 798 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 92 symptomless cases, have been recorded in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the public healthcare department of the city, 299 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Presently, 2,878 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious facilities of the city. Of these, 178 are in intensive care units and 29 are on life support.

652,718 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccine since February 1 through July 18. 3,495 people have been inoculated in the past day alone.

Of 652,718, 93,376 of those vaccinated are aged 60 and more.

There are 212 vaccination rooms across Almaty city.

