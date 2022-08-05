5 August 2022 10:24

797 projects included in national pool of investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In April, as part of fulfillment of the order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a National Pool of Investment Projects was formed in Kazakhstan, according to press office of KAZAKH INVEST.

The pool consists of 797 projects of investors from more than 30 countries of the world for a total amount of investments of 30 trillion tenges and involves the creation of over 130 thousand jobs. The list includes projects of foreign and domestic entrepreneurs, the cost of which exceeds 500 million tenges in non-primary sectors of the economy.

The list of all projects is posted and will update on the official websites of national company KAZAKH INVEST, sectoral central government bodies, and local executive bodies. Project information of the National Pool will update quarterly.

To promote sustainable socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan KAZAKH INVEST attracts foreign investment in priority sectors of the economy and provides comprehensive support for investment projects. KAZAKH INVEST having a wide network of regional and foreign representatives, provides a full range of services to support investment projects on One-Stop Shop principle.













Photo: press office of KAZAKH INVEST