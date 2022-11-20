Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
797 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

20 November 2022, 08:49
20 November 2022, 08:49

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 797 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

112 patients are receiving hospital treatment. 685 patients are at home care. The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.


