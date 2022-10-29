794 people getting treatment for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

29 October 2022, 10:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 794 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of Oct 29, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare informed.

77 patients are receiving hospital treatment, ant 717 patients are at home care.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious. Four patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.