Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

790 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

18 November 2022, 08:17
790 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
18 November 2022, 08:17

790 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of November 18 some 790 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 100 are staying in the hospitals, while 690 are treated at home. 6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 2 in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support.


Related news
39 more were tested positive for COVID-19
Over 800 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan records 59 new COVID cases
Read also
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Singapore reports 2,088 new COVID-19 cases
COVID in Italy: AIFA OKs Sanofi booster vaccine
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News