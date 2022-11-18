790 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

790 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of November 18 some 790 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 100 are staying in the hospitals, while 690 are treated at home. 6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 2 in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support.