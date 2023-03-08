Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
79 new COVID cases reported over past 24 hr

8 March 2023, 14:23
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, four COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

1,712 people are being treated for COVID-19. Of which 135 are staying in the hospitals, 1,577 are treated at home.

Four coronavirus patients are in critical condition, two in extremely critical, while two are on life support.


