79 new COVID cases reported over past 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, four COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

1,712 people are being treated for COVID-19. Of which 135 are staying in the hospitals, 1,577 are treated at home.

Four coronavirus patients are in critical condition, two in extremely critical, while two are on life support.