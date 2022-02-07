Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    79,695 residents of Pavlodar rgn receive COVID-19 booster shot

    7 February 2022, 17:15

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 revaccination campaign is underway in Pavlodar region with 79,695 residents have so far been given a third vaccine dose, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, since January 1 a total of 53,849 people have been administered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

    In total, 348,156 people of Pavlodar region are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been administered to 368,993 people in the region.

    Over the weekend the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 552 people and the second jab to 1,088 people across the region. So far, 8,983 teens, pregnant women, and nursing moms have received the Pfizer vaccine in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued