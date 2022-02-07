Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
79,695 residents of Pavlodar rgn receive COVID-19 booster shot

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 February 2022, 17:15
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 revaccination campaign is underway in Pavlodar region with 79,695 residents have so far been given a third vaccine dose, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, since January 1 a total of 53,849 people have been administered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 348,156 people of Pavlodar region are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been administered to 368,993 people in the region.

Over the weekend the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 552 people and the second jab to 1,088 people across the region. So far, 8,983 teens, pregnant women, and nursing moms have received the Pfizer vaccine in the region.


