Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
79.4% of Kazakhstanis vote for amendments to Constitution - exit poll

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 June 2022, 01:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The earliest indications from the exit poll suggest that 79.4% of Kazakhstanis voted for the proposed amendments to the Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the representative of the Institute of Democracy Tatyana Basharina, the exit poll is based on some 15,000 completed interviews conducted immediately after the voters cast their votes at 375 polling stations (225 city-based polling stations and 150 rural polling stations) across the country.

Indications are that the referendum saw a voter turnout of 66.3%. 79.4% voted for and 20.6% voted against the proposed amendments, Basharina added.

Polling closed in the constitutional referendum at 20:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

Earlier Kazinform reported that based on the preliminary data 8,030,739 citizens of Kazakhstan had received ballots in the nationwide constitutional referendum. The counting process is underway.


Kazakhstan   Referendum  
