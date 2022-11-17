Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
786 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

17 November 2022, 08:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 786 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of November 17, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

90 patients are receiving hospital treatment, while 696 patients are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill , and two more are on life support.


