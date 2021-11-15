78 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 839 people, including 23 kids, are under treatment for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty city. 78 patients are in intensive care units in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 143 new cases of COVID-19, including 123 symptomatic and 20 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city over the past day. Eight people have been discharged from and 64 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

839 citizens of Almaty, 23 of whom are kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 78 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 16 on artificial lung ventilation, 44 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 15 on high flow oxygen devices.

1,364 coronavirus patients, including 1,300 with mild and moderate symptoms and 64 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 635 and both jabs to 549 in the city.

A total of 1,009,925 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 949,661.

121,551 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.