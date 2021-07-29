Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

78 patients treated for severe COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 July 2021, 07:45
78 patients treated for severe COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 78 patients with severe COVID-19, 12 of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, are under treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said the total number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 1,420 in the region. The infectious diseases hospital beds are 48.6% occupied, it said. There are 78 patients in intensive care units, 12 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy stands at 68.4%.

Recall that the vaccination camaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.
Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan