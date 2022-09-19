Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
78 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan over past week
19 September 2022, 15:46

78 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan over past week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 78 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan, from September 12 to 18,according to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, KABAR reports.

Out of the registered 78 cases, 13 people were hospitalized, the remaining 65 people receive treatment at home.

It is noted that for the 37th week of 2022, according to the risk assessment matrix, all regions of Kyrgyzstan are in the green zone.

The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a decline in the incidence.

For 8 months and 18 days of 2022, a total of 21,250 COVID-19 cases were registered.


Photo: en.kabar.kg


