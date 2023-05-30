Go to the main site
    776 kids died in fire and water accidents in Kazakhstan in last 5 yrs

    30 May 2023, 19:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over the past five years, 776 kids have been killed in fire and water accidents in Kazakhstan, Nurbolat Derbissov, Chairman of the Fire Service Committee of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Over the past five years, 776 children have died in fire and water accidents across the country,» said Derbissov during the roundtable.

    According to him, 38 kids were killed in fire and gas poisoning accidents, and 77 in water accidents in the country in 2022.

    «This year, fire and gas poisoning accidents have taken the lives of 14 children and three kids have died in water accidents,» said Derbissov, adding that children of preschool and primary school age mostly become the victims of fire.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

